Hard right turning on each other already over school voucher plan. JFM ally accuses Odenbach of not being not REAL School Choice champion.

That was quick.

Ex-Senator Julie Frye Mueller’s buddy Anthony Mirzayants is taking to facebook to attack State Representative Scott Odenbach over Odenbach’s sponsorship of House Bill 1020 establishing education savings accounts.

As noted in the post from Mirzyants…

Scott Odenbach – Your FAKE School Choice Bill is awful. You are completely dropping the ball, and I don’t know why.

YOU ARE INTRODUCING NEEDLESS REGULATION. This is dangerous.

Stop. Take a breather. Withdraw your bill.

Let the REAL School Choice champions handle this.

Just a thought.. maybe they can agree to sit on this and work things out.

For at least a few years…