Has anyone checked on grandpa? @SDGOP’s communications seem to have gone silent

Uh oh.. we haven’t heard from grandpa in quite a while… do we need to send a neighbor over, and make sure he isn’t dead? Unfortunately, it seems like that’s the situation we’re in with the South Dakota Republican Party nowadays.

I know the new people in charge of the South Dakota Republican Party who took over on February 3rd, including new Republican Party chairman Jim Eschenbaum expressed that they were going to improve party communications ..and the website ..and everything! But, as the people who brought home the new puppy quickly find out, it’s cute in the beginning, but the dog takes a lot more work than just saying “I got a puppy.”

As I was doing a scan of what’s new and what’s going on in politics, I couldn’t help but notice that it seems nothing is actually being communicated out of the state’s flagship political party. Really, nothing at all. Which has me checking on grandpa to make sure we don’t have to call the coroner.

Last Facebook post:

Dated March 11. 21 days ago.

Last tweet:

Dated Feb 20. 40 days ago

40 days since a blurb on twitter? Over 20 days since a facebook update? State Democrats had 18 posts to Facebook in last 2 weeks, and just as many tweets, if not more. What is the Republican Party actually doing at this point? Anything?

If you look on the State GOP’s website, the new establishment has managed to replace the chairman’s picture. And if you really dig, you can find five or six Republican Dinners posted. Which isn’t anywhere as extensive or complete as the calendar of events from the SD Federation of Republican Women auxiliary to the SDGOP.

If you’re an organization that claims to be active and communicating, having a nearly un-navigable website and going radio silent for 20 and 40 days or more at a time, you are not a group that actually is active or communicating. It’s the opposite.

And even worse – has anyone seen a financial appeal from the Republican Party in the 60 days since this new group has taken over? I heard reports that after the Teenage Republicans and College Republicans have separated their finances from the party at large, leaving the State GOP which was holding those funds with around $13k to conduct their activities.

I know legislative candidates who have more than that in the bank right now, today.

If you are supposed to be a functioning statewide organization and you have no money, are raising no money, you have no staff, and there are no communications, are you really a functioning statewide organization at this point?

Or are you just a fossilized remnant left over from an organization which once dominated South Dakota politics?