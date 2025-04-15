Has anyone else noticed that as the SDGOP has imploded, the SDFRW has stepped up in terms of actually doing things?

Just had this pop up in my facebook feed with regards to tomorrow’s event with the Pennington County Republican Women featuring Senator John Thune:

Noticing it, my immediate reaction was good on them for featuring our senior US Senator. But also, a realization dawned on me that really, a number of those involved in Republican Women have stepped up and started doing some of the things that some of the more volatile county organizations have just stopped doing.

Off hand, would you think the Pennington County GOP itself would host an event featuring Senator Thune? No. Not likely at this point. They’d rather bring goofball & former Congressman Steve King to be their speaker.

Really, if you think about it, they or their members have taken over functions that the party at large does not have the resources or willingness to do anymore.

Last election, in the face of no funding from counties caring to meet their quotas, or the ability to raise money due to the chaos that the populists have wrought upon the party itself, there was no material in support of candidates being put out as had happened in previous years. For several elections before, the SDGOP had put out sometimes multiple slate cards and elections mailers across the state to help win elections. But this last election? Nothing.

But – a group of Republican women decided that since the party could not do it, they would. And they sent the only slate mailer in support of candidates across SD.

Before that, they also had put into place an excellent calendar of events for Republican activities, which is still in use. While the party at large is still trying to figure out whether they want to put phone numbers or not on their website, and is having endless meetings after meetings on the topic, SDFRW is just quietly doing the work.

In the most recent development of the SDFRW taking over the function of the work the party had done in the past, former SDFRW President Catherine Barranco stepped up, and has taken over the organization of the Teenage Republican group. TARs had somewhat languished in recent years, dropping off events as party resources dried up, with TAR camp ultimately being canceled in the recent past.

But now, TAR camp is back on, as a vital lifeline to engaging young people to learn about politics and leadership.

I believe the common thread is that when it comes to the organization itself, in these examples, and what they have managed to do right is that they have found a path forward where they can leave egos and personal agendas aside, act for the greater good of the organization itself, and support Republicans.

A quality that has been lost on many of those who have taken over the Central Committee and those who have taken over the Republican Party. Where the chairman is more worried about kicking out RINOs out of the party, scorcarding GOP officeholders, trash-talking the staff, joining Democrats to attack the DC Delegation, and causing the GOP at large to resemble a long-lasting and toxic tire fire.