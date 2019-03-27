Hawaiian Day controversy appears to be the tip of the iceberg at USD Law School.

Remember the Hawaiian Day controversy at USD Law School which propelled the Legislative Free Speech Act across the finish line in the state legislature?

Apparently, “Hawaiian Day” is not the only mess coming out of the administration at the USD Law School. The latest item that has many students in an uproar is an attempted takeover of Student Boards by the Administration of USD’s Law School. The Student Boards in question are the USD Law Review, Moot Court, and Alternative Dispute Resolution panels that have been operating under student autonomy since at least 2002, when the prior bylaws governing their operation were put into place.

Three e-mails went out over the course of the day yesterday from the Student Bar Association… And they’re very reminiscent of the mess that gave rise to the Hawaiian Day debacle.

The first e-mail went out from the Student Bar Association to tell Law School Students that they would be voting on changes to the “Law School’s Board Selection Act.”

(You can read the 2002 Act here, and the 2019 proposed changes here.)

Again, that was the first e-mail. But just like the Hawaiian Day mess, a supplemental e-mail was soon sent out to let them know that the Law School Student Body would not be voting on the changes that affect them all:

And just like Hawaiian Day, yet again, even more clarifications came out after that, noting that now, as opposed to getting to choose who sit on those panels, the Student Bar Association is actually just getting pushed out by the administration.

And as opposed to how the boards have operated since 2002, some people are now going to be more equal than others, and operate at the beck and call of the administration:

I’m told that while these emails ARE coming from the Student Bar Association who is running the elections, they were sent at the behest of the school’s administration and these decisions are NOT being made by Student Bar Association. Just like “Hawaiian Day.”

So, if the boards exist at the whim of the Law School Administration, why would they have bylaws in place to govern the process for (at least) the past 17 years?

I’m being told that members of the school administration are trying to strong-arm board chairs into voting on behalf of their entire boards to change the process, handing it off to the administration to hand-pick who they want on the panels. And that this might not be occurring in a very transparent manner. This goes along with overarching concerns of transparency at USD Law School between administration and the students.

If the Board of Regents and the USD Administration actually intend to investigate the mess at the University of South Dakota Law School as they promised earlier this month in the Argus Leader, it sounds as if the Hawaiian Day debacle was not the illness, but just a symptom of a larger problem.

I would think that the USD Law School Administration has more trying tasks than to play favorites, demand political correctness, and to micromanage the law school’s student body.

More to come.

