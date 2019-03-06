Hawaiian Legislator mocks person complaining about Hawaiian Day at USD

From the Argus Leader, apparently people in Hawaii also think the complainant is ridiculous in the now infamous incident of political correctness at the law school:
“One individual’s objection to its use at a festive event is both patronizing and an insult to our island tradition,” McDermott said. “It is also a demonstration of ignorance about the cultural significance of the lei.”
“Once this person gets thawed out,” he added, “perhaps they’ll come and visit us.”
#AlohaJacks
The fact that an oversensitive student complained is bad enough. The fact that our state government agreed with that person and then used the power of government to censor other students is an injustice.
The fact the governor has yet to do anything is unforgivable.
Unforgivable, please. I’m waiting on Governor Noem to make a statement as well. However, I’m not ignorant enough to think conversations within her administration aren’t taking place.
Ok, enough already. We get it. You hate Noem because she beat Jackley and Sutton.
Will Bolin vote for freedom or tyranny?
This is frequently the situation. Not *always* but often, one of our privileged snowflakes takes very public offense on behalf of an entire nationality, an ethnicity, a religious faith, a gender, or whatever. In my experience, no group is monolithic; it’s myopic & reductive to assume all members take offense so easily. Most shrug it off. An offended individual’s opinion is just that — an opinion. These complaints are often — not always, but disappointingly often — mere pretexts manufactured by those desperate to signal virtue & show moral superiority, mounting the soap box to declare: “everyone is insensitive except me!” Was that the case here? I scarcely know, but given the litany of serious problems South Dakotans face, it seems a rather silly thing over which to throw a fit. Same as it ever was, i suppose. Ambitious college students pulled these stunts in the 90s, but without social media, the off-campus community rarely heard about it.
Noem is intentionally dragging her feet and going the issue goes away. Why?
Hoping the issue goes away.
I think the name of the whiner should be released; we want to be sure we don’t offend such a sensitive individual. Also, we want to make sure we don’t get too close so the stupid on that person doesn’t rub off.
Harsh, I know, but this kind of idiocy needs to be called out for what it is.
I’d hate to be that person that made this call. This issue was dead and buried in committee. They thought they were being cute in declining this party and opened up Pandora’s Box. The name will get leaked as this person told someone or emailed the group. I’d like to know more about the individual.
They inadvertently brought attention to the legislature, Governor BOR, both campus presidents and their leadership as well as funding and diversity activism and the lefts power base in education. Ouch
Bringing attention to the failures of the Board of Regents and University Presidents only matters if the Governor does something about it. She won’t.