The second voucher bill, Representative Odenbach’s House Bill 1020, a bill to establish education savings accounts was killed in House education, on a stronger vote than the more expensive HB1009 voucher bill, and was sent to the 41st day on a 9-6 vote after testimony from a broad coalition of opponents including state education interests, school administrators, teachers, parents, the South Dakota Chamber, and the South Dakota Retailers Association.
3 thoughts on “HB 1020 voucher bill killed in committee”
In a surprising turn of events, MAGA has finally decided to LISTEN to the voice of the people! It’s a refreshing reminder that we can unite across divides when real dialogue happens. No divine intervention needed—just accountability and a commitment to the community.
Let’s keep this momentum going and advocate for policies that prioritize our collective needs.
Another loss for Odenbach. Has he ever successfully passed a piece of legislation that he authored?
👏👏👏👏👏