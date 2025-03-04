HB 1069 sails out of Senate committee, with only 3 legislators siding with Big Vape to continue selling illegal and adulterated Chinese vape products.

House Bill 1069, the measure to stop illegal Chinese vaping products from being sold in South Dakota that have not yet bothered to even apply for FDA approval, passed another step in the legislative process yesterday, as Senate Commerce and Energy sent the bill through after amendment, on a vote where 6 Senators voted in favor to protect children from the illegally imported products being sold on store shelves, versus 3 who sided with Big Vape.

Senators Chris Karr, Carl Perry and Liz Larson voted on behalf of Big Vape to keep cherry slushie and fried oreo flavored vapes illegally imported into South Dakota. (Which pair nicely with the MP3/Video Game vape pens for the children of their constituents).

Voting to protect South Dakota kids from the illegal products that the FDA considers adulterated were Senators Arch Beal, Randy Deibert, Joy Hohn, Steve Kolbeck, Sue Peterson and Casey Crabtree.

The measure will be heard on the Senate Floor today, so keep a watch on this bill to see how Senators vote on House Bill 1069!