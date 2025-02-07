HB 1069 to hold the line on vapes of unknown origin delayed until Monday

House Bill 1069, the measure to keep untested and Chinese vaping products with unknown ingredients out of South Dakota hit a snag today when Rep. Tina Mulally invoked Rule 5-17 to push the measure forward to next week.

I’m guessing she’s fronting for the vape shop people who want more time to try to convince legislators that their illegal Chinese vape products are not full of unknown and untested chemicals and are most definitely – most definitely – not designed for kids.

