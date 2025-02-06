HB 1069 to stop illegal Chinese vapes being heard in AM

South Dakota legislators have put a measure together that will be heard tomorrow to try to stem the tide of unregulated Chinese vapes that are hitting the streets without any guarantee of what ingredients are in there, any quality or health control, and are not legal for use where they ship from.

HB 1069, An Act to regulate vapor products, as primed by State Representative Brian Mulder in the House, and Senator Sydney Davis in that chamber is starting its journey through the hearing process, and if you have ever watched any of the news reporting on these things, they are scary.

What South Dakota, and many other states are looking to do are to put some regulatory guidelines to require the shops that sell this stuff to register with the state, and to ensure their products meet FDA guidelines as opposed to illegal knockoffs arriving via international mail after being cooked up in a vat in a basement somewhere in China.

In South Dakota, we require people to be licensed to sell beer and wine and liquor and tobacco, fireworks, and other things.

It’s not my thing, but I don’t think it’s too much of a burden for the state to require people who sell this kind of thing to a) register with the state that they sell a product that has been known to give teenagers popcorn lung. And b) ensure what they sell actually follows FDA guidelines, and isn’t a vial of random chemicals from bad actors in China, much like the invasion we face from fentanyl.