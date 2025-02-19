HB 1223 Anti-Vaxxer measure narrowly fails in House. Why are some of the real republicans falling for this?

One of the goofier House Bills found itself on the House floor today losing. And it’s disappointing because it should have lost by a larger margin.

House Bill 1223, an act to provide for “I don’t feel like it” exemptions for vaccinations lost on a narrow vote of 36 to 34. It should have been a more significant margin, and I’m seeing some good Republicans who typically support businesses who seem to have lost their way.

I’m a bit shocked to see pro-business Republicans such as Reps Jamison, Fitzgerald, and Baumiller voting against business and basic science and instead siding with conspiracy goofiness on the Internet. C’mon guys…