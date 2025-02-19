One of the goofier House Bills found itself on the House floor today losing. And it’s disappointing because it should have lost by a larger margin.
House Bill 1223, an act to provide for “I don’t feel like it” exemptions for vaccinations lost on a narrow vote of 36 to 34. It should have been a more significant margin, and I’m seeing some good Republicans who typically support businesses who seem to have lost their way.
I’m a bit shocked to see pro-business Republicans such as Reps Jamison, Fitzgerald, and Baumiller voting against business and basic science and instead siding with conspiracy goofiness on the Internet. C’mon guys…
11 thoughts on “HB 1223 Anti-Vaxxer measure narrowly fails in House. Why are some of the real republicans falling for this?”
Thanks for the reminder to write my representatives and thank them for their service.
Stick around long enough and you’ll learn the secrets of Spearfish Creek.
All but 1 Aberdeen area Dumpster Divers voted for this. We can see the statewide Divers who voted for Freedumb to spread viruses, disease, infect others, be a liability for their employers and customers or patients. The normie votes were surprising and disappointing.
The party might be cooked after this session.
i most heartedly hope so, bring back the sane legislators.
Scorecard bill.
Stupid bills brought to satisfy a scorecard….sad
I just started listening to the testimony of Rep Andera on this, and had to stop. Almost everything she says is either false or unproven, much of it already presented by Rep Garcia when she presented HB1078. That testimony was so irresponsible that I reported it to the Avera Oncology and Hematology Department in Sioux Falls and sent the link to her testimony to the South Dakota Board of Medical and Osteopathic Examiners.
The Avera oncologists, by the way, recommend covid vaccines for their cancer patients. These rantings about mrna vaccines and cancer came from a review of literature which was first published in October 2023, which presented the HYPOTHESIS, not evidence, that modified mrna vaccines could POSSIBLY create an environment for oncogenesis, and suggested further research. Over a year later, this effect has not been observed, so the oncologists are recommending covid vaccination.
Whom are you going to believe, the oncologist you have entrusted with your life, or some kook who misunderstood what she was reading on the internet?
Cancer statistics from Japan are only interesting because in addition to its rapidly aging population, and the highest rate of centenarians in the world, (everybody over the age of 80 was alive in 1945,) and the Fukushima reactor disaster of 2011, it is difficult to do age and radiation exposure corrections to determine excess cancer mortality following covid vaccination. It would be best to study a different population. Hypotheses are not evidence, and correlation is not causation.
https://ground.news/article/company-says-it-received-conditional-approval-for-bird-flu-vaccine-from-us-department-of-agriculture?utm_source=mobile-app&utm_medium=newsroom-share
The anti-vaxxers better get on this right away, before we have vaccinated chickens!
Looking at some of Bahmuller’s votes, she has swallowed the kool-aid.
Look at the voting list. Garcia’s husband was/is a cardiologist who didn’t believe in Covid vax. Consequently he ended up gravely ill a the Mayo. They weren’t even sure he’d recover. Dist. 5 should be proud of her!
Wackadoodle Manhart brought back the Anti-Vaxx Freedumb bill again on the house floor for reconsideration but thankfully it did not pass.