An amended version of House Bill 1239, Bethany Soye’s Librarian lock-up bill was passed in the Senate after State Senator David Wheeler proposed that sanity be brought back into the discussion, and Rep. Ismay’s desired image of librarians being hauled off in handcuffs was taken off the table.
Senator Wheeler proposed an amendment which brings discussions over naughty books back into the civil arena, versus frog-walking librarians off to jail..
No more jail for Librarians amendment HB1239 by Pat Powers on Scribd
And thankfully, after an amazing amount of pearl clutching, the amendment passed 18-16, with the bill passing handily after that.
Opponents mentioned changing the bill in the concurrence process.. so this may not be over.
4 thoughts on “HB 1239: Pearl-clutching zealots denied ability to throw Librarians in jail… for the moment.”
Representative Ismay stands ready.
“Let your plans be dark and impenetrable as night, and when you move, fall like a thunderbolt.”
― Sun Tzu, The Art of War
Representative Ismay stands confused, eating and waiting for someone to tell him what to think.
“Let your mind be empty and impenetrable by the light of reason and your appetite be insatiable, so that when you move, your footsteps are heard like thunder.”
Dumb Zoo, The Art of Ismay
Worthless bill in the first place.
Wheeler just put lipstick on a pig.