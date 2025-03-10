HB 1239: Pearl-clutching zealots denied ability to throw Librarians in jail… for the moment.

An amended version of House Bill 1239, Bethany Soye’s Librarian lock-up bill was passed in the Senate after State Senator David Wheeler proposed that sanity be brought back into the discussion, and Rep. Ismay’s desired image of librarians being hauled off in handcuffs was taken off the table.

Senator Wheeler proposed an amendment which brings discussions over naughty books back into the civil arena, versus frog-walking librarians off to jail..

No more jail for Librarians amendment HB1239 by Pat Powers on Scribd

And thankfully, after an amazing amount of pearl clutching, the amendment passed 18-16, with the bill passing handily after that.

Opponents mentioned changing the bill in the concurrence process.. so this may not be over.