Heard around Sioux Falls… Brekke observed possibly taking photos for endorsement after questioning ethics of endorsements

This past week, Sioux Falls City Councilor Janet Brekke had her day in ethics court…er.. on the ethics panel.. on her question over the propriety of endorsing candidates. Nevermind she had sought and been given an endorsement by another councilor in her immediately prior election.

Of course, that question was shut down quickly, since we have this thing called the first amendment.

So just yesterday I’m being told by an observant reader that they noticed City Councilors Patrick Starr, Theresa Stehly and Janet Brekke doing photos together outside the Washington Pavilion. Which the correspondent thought was interesting.. and likely to resurface as part of an endorsement for Theresa Stehly.

The trio does stand together as a block vote on several issues on the Sioux Falls City Council, such as when they were advocating the expansion of video lottery across the state. And now it’s likely they’re going to continue to stand together for the embattled councilor Stehly.

Obviously, Councilor Brekke is less concerned about endorsements when it appears that she might be back to doing them herself.