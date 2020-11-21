Hearing Arch Beal was successful in recount

@SoDakCampaigns

I don’t have a lot of details just yet, but I am told this morning that State Representative Arch Beal was successful in his recount, securing him two more years in the South Dakota state legislature.￼

One thought on “Hearing Arch Beal was successful in recount”

  1. How is it possible to mis-count such a small number of ballots?!

    This does not bode well for *ahem* certain other things that passed?

    Would crowd-sourcing the counts be efficacious and effective?

    Seems like it would be simple with a critical mass of *ahem* honest people.

