Hearing chatter that Phil Jensen issue is a caucus concern.. things may be happening

The controversy regarding Phil Jensen’s sponsorship of a bill to strip the Huron School District of funds is supposedly rising to the level where House Leadership may address it.

What I’m hearing is that something is going on, as this has the potential to really bite the caucus in the tail.

Aside from the fact it’s a ridiculous act, I’m being told various reasons as to why the bill was brought, none of which have been confirmed by the author yet.

One source is saying it’s a shared transgender bathroom issue that Phil was trying to use the power of the purse to go after the district, others are saying that it might be because of multiculturalism at the school that he doesn’t like. But again, that’s all rumor and conjecture and not confirmed.

I do note that the District is one of – if not the most culturally diverse school district in the state…

And given Phil that has said stupid and racist things in the past that should have disqualified him from being in office, that might be why people are going there. But we don’t know the why at the moment.

The question is what is House Leadership going to say, and more importantly, what are they going to do? Are they going to slap him on the wrist and say “bad Phil,” or are they going to censure him? They should remove him from office, but I doubt the House has the intestinal fortitude to do that, since there is at least 1 member of leadership who was at the Doeden rally featuring alleged Black Nazi Mark Robinson.

Stay tuned. There will be more to come.