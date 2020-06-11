Here’s an interesting rumor… Matson rumored to be running Ahlers’ Campaign

Here’s a hot tip that I received this morning. Remember my post a couple of months back about former candidate and Dem party staffer Aaron Matson doing work for the Ahlers campaign at the same time he was a federal census employee?

I’m told that Matson has supposedly resigned from his federal government position “and will be heading up Dan Ahlers’ campaign.”

(If correct) we’ll see what skills and insight he has to bring to the Ahlers campaign.

In Matson’s last go around as a statewide candidate.. you might say that there was some room for improvement:

Maybe working together with Ahlers, he can help the Democrat candidate for US Senate break 38%.