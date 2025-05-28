Here’s what I’m hearing about politicians speaking for Doeden at his announcement this evening; including California Carley and Taffy Howard

Hearing that at the campaign announcement tonight, Doeden has some politicians who are speaking at his event, led off by D29 State Senator John “California” Carley.
Also speaking are supposedly D1 State Rep, Logan Manhart, Minnehaha County Commissioner (and One-World Religion proponent) Cole Heisey, with his keynote speaker providing introductions D34 State Senator Taffy Howard.
This should be interesting.
Full all-star loser lineup.
Toby Doeden looks like he is ready to blow a gasket with his skin tone super red and sweaty. He does not look healthy at all..
Howard betrayed Hansen? Shocking.
Howard is a big endorsement. At least in the slice of the pie Doeden is going for.
That one really hurts team Hansen.
Ms. Taffy is very pretty, but rather ineffective. Mr. Hansen will no doubt outbid Mr. Doeden for Ms. Taffy’s affections in the long run. The Messrs. Johnson, Rhoden, and even Jackley will ignore Ms. Taffy because her endorsements are like a dead goat chained around one’s leg. Attractive and interesting, but not something you really want when you look closer.
“[Ms. Taffy’s] endorsements are like a dead goat chained around one’s leg.”
Grudz, you win the internet today!
Grudz’s writing is so wonderfully-descriptive that it reads much like James Lee Burke’s best stuff. Kudos, Grudz. Kudos.
When will men get past “she’s so purdy”. That’s how we got Noem. Brains, people, look at their brains and competence whether they are male or female.
SD State Senator Howard is from District 34. She is a former SD State Rep from D-33, but was moved into D-34 during the last legislative redistricting process.
Amber Frye Mueller was there. It’s a long way from Custer to Watertown. But freedom.
It was in Aberdeen
Amber Frye Mueller.
That’s hilarious. Well done.
Yes, she’s been almost as disappointing as JFM.
They put up a new TV ad. Stop the video at 1:44. It’s the big shot of the event, theoretically with the “crowd” in view. I count like 13 people.
All Heisy cares about is advancing his self without doing any work. His idea of campaigning is ignoring the voters but asking if he can put up a yard sign.