Hold on for a little updating.

Bear with me as I make some site changes to see if I can finally resolve some of my speed issues on the site.

I seem to be under continual attack (story of my life), so I’m going to see if I can pep things up by filtering out some of the traffic that is bombarding my server with port flooding and root attacks.

—–

Update: It might be a while before it propagates out to all of you, but that seems much better!