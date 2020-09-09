Bear with me as I make some site changes to see if I can finally resolve some of my speed issues on the site.
I seem to be under continual attack (story of my life), so I’m going to see if I can pep things up by filtering out some of the traffic that is bombarding my server with port flooding and root attacks.
Update: It might be a while before it propagates out to all of you, but that seems much better!
One thought on “Hold on for a little updating.”
We had a huge issue last week that took us down for several hours, and sporadically for three days after that. We’re back up-and-running on some new equipment. My software was solid, but the hypervisor burned out some hardware.