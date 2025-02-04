

Hopefully, this should be the last dumpster-fire Doeden post today, as he got his tail handed to him in committee, and his year-end campaign finance filing came out.

But like an angry two-year-old who just got spanked, he seems to be lashing out today and decided to take it out on the Governor, our new Lt. Governor, and even swipes at Navy veteran & former Lieutenant Governor Matt Michael as part of his tantrum:

You can listen to the rant attacking the Gov and Lt govs here, but only if you are so inclined.