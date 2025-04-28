HOT off the press: Brian Bengs has filed paperwork returning to run again for US Senate, this time as an Independent.

Looks like Brian Bengs, who US Senate Majority Leader and Senator John Thune dispatched in 2022, is coming back to the woodshed for another whipping; this time against US Senator Mike Rounds:

Bengs for South Dakota F1N FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd

In 2022, Democrat Bengs was defeated in a 3-way general election contest against Senator Thune and Libertarian Tamara Lesnar on a vote of 69.6% – 26.1% – 4.2%.

Bengs’ challenge in this new contest is that I’m not sure people know him anymore than they did 4 years ago.

PLUS, as a former Democrat running as an independent, he will face a Democrat already in the race with Julian Beaudion having filed to be in the contest. Beaudion will absorb a large portion of the automatic party votes Bengs had received in 2022.

It will be interesting to see how he will run differently to get past the margin he received in the election this last time. Because I’m not sure the electoral math is there for him with little changed from 4 years ago, except his party.