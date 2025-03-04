The bill brought to shut the door on illegal Chinese vaping products and chemicals being funneled into South Dakota via UPS met a setback this afternoon when End-time army member and State Senator Mykala Voita brought an amendment on the behalf of Big Vape to gut House Bill 1069, by stripping out the language which said that vendors can’t sell vaping chemicals where they have not applied for FDA Approval.

While the Voita amendment proposed getting rid of the video games in the vape pen electronics, it kept the chemicals the FDA considers unapproved, unreviewed and adulterated. It would be like telling people the state doesn’t care what they sell and as long as they keep the wrapper plain they can import all the beef they want from China that federal inspectors consider adulterated. It’s kind of nuts.

The amendment to passed with a few votes to spare.. which had Senate sponsor Sydney Davis tabling the measure. We’ll see if there are votes to fix the issue before session is over to ban the dangerous Chinese chemicals that has Big Vape interests and lobbyists on one side wanting to keep selling whatever they can illegally import, with the Department of Health, AG, Sheriffs, etcetera on the other trying to protect consumers.