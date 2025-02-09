House Ed looks as if it will be a treat at 7:45 AM, with lawsuits for not using proper names, and showing abortion videos to 9th graders

It looks like crazy will be in full force in House Education Committee in the AM, with an awful slate of legislation on deck. Here’s what legislators – including Phil Jensen, whom House leadership left in place after his embarrassing bill to defund the Huron School District – will be judging the worthiness of to continue to the House Floor:
BILL HEARINGS
- HB 1177 require an employee of a school district, the Board of Regents, or the South Dakota Board of Technical Education to receive permission of a parent or guardian of an unemancipated minor student before addressing the student with a name other than the student’s legal name and to prohibit the compulsory use of gendered language inconsistent with sex (Introduced). Introduced by: Representative RiceThis bill would make School Districts liable for damages is a teacher calls a student by a nickname, such as Bubba, if that was not the child’s proper name, without written parental permission. And it gets into other stuff.
- HB 1201 establish requirements for school counseling services (Introduced) Introduced by: Representative ManhartThis is Logan Manhart’s mandatory gay thought reporting bill to make janitors or lunch ladies potentially forced to fill out a report and notify authorities if they have an interaction with a kindergartner where a girl says “they wish they were a boy.”
- HB 1180 require that a candidate for election to the board of a school district disclose the candidate’s party affiliation on a declaration of candidacy (Introduced) Introduced by: Representative Rice
Because she does not believe people are capable of looking it up, Rep. Rice wants to pass a law to add party to nominating petitions for school board.
- HB 1182 provide for the recall of a member of a board of a school district. Introduced by: Representative RiceAs noted. Not sure why we would be able to recall school board members and not the people in the Legislature.
- HB 1183 amend the other revenue base amount available to certain school districts (Introduced). Introduced by: Representative GoschRep. Gosch seems to be messing with the school funding formula for small, sparse schools, possibly making them non-sparse. This will likely be referred to appropriations.
- HB 1171 require that a school curriculum include human growth and development within the health curriculum (Introduced) Introduced by: Representative RandolphPer Rep. Randolph, Anti-abortion propaganda will be included in all school health curriculum.
- HB 1172 require that a high school health curriculum include human sexuality and human development within the womb (Introduced). Introduced by: Representative Randolph Again, per Rep. Randolph, starting in the 9th grade, High School Students will have to watch videos of babies being ripped apart via abortion, like in a Faces of Death video from back in the 1980’s.
Like many South Dakotans, I find this legislative session just painful to watch at this point.