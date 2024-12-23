House Ethics Committee releases Gaetz report. Probably best he stepped back from being AG.

The US House Ethics Committee has released the report of their investigation into the conduct of Congressman Matt Gaetz. And let’s just say that his stepping back from being Attorney General was probably a good thing:

The House Ethics Committee found “substantial evidence” former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., participated in “prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use” and obstruction of Congress in a long-awaited report on alleged misconduct by President-elect Donald Trump’s original choice for the next U.S. attorney general, according to multiple reports. “The record overwhelmingly suggests that Representative Gaetz had sex with multiple women” at a 2017 Florida party, “including the then-17-year-old, for which they were paid,” the committee found, according to CNN and CBS News.

Now, if they can only get Robert Kennedy Jr. out of contention for being a crackpot.