The US House Ethics Committee has released the report of their investigation into the conduct of Congressman Matt Gaetz. And let’s just say that his stepping back from being Attorney General was probably a good thing:
The House Ethics Committee found “substantial evidence” former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., participated in “prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use” and obstruction of Congress in a long-awaited report on alleged misconduct by President-elect Donald Trump’s original choice for the next U.S. attorney general, according to multiple reports.
“The record overwhelmingly suggests that Representative Gaetz had sex with multiple women” at a 2017 Florida party, “including the then-17-year-old, for which they were paid,” the committee found, according to CNN and CBS News.
Now, if they can only get Robert Kennedy Jr. out of contention for being a crackpot.
10 thoughts on “House Ethics Committee releases Gaetz report. Probably best he stepped back from being AG.”
Let us not forget or gloss over the fact that Gaetz was the president-elect’s FIRST CHOICE for the highest law enforcement office in America. Any reasonable person would have to seriously question the president-elect’s judgement and/or mental capacity.
4 years of Stumbles and now you question mental fitness…get a clue.
Believe it or not, there are those that are critical of both. They’re generally called reasonable people.
Has to be one or the other, right? Partisanship has destroyed your ability to reason.
In other words, he was the perfect pick for someone like Trump?
And the ass clown “Rachel” Levine was perfect for Biden…
Which crimes did she commit?
Criminals appointed by Biden. Sam Brinton comes to mind
Trump and Gaetz certainly share a predilection for the “companionship” of a wide variety of young women, which at times has included the transfer of money and the signing of non-disclosure agreements. Birds of a feather like to flock together, as the old saying goes. Sad!
Q: How many times will these ignoramuses get sued before they stop trying to leverage the globalist sex-ops? A: as long as people continue to disregard that young people are split from their families, administered drugs, and pushed into these outcomes intentionally as some sort of ill-designed mud test.