House Judiciary Committee Approves Attorney General Jackley’s Anti-Trafficking and Corrections Bills

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota’s House Judiciary Committee Monday approved two bills, proposed by South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, regarding human trafficking and unauthorized items being brought into state correctional facilities.

“I appreciate this Legislature’s continued support of the Attorney General’s proposals to better protect victims, our communities, and our correctional officers and staff,” said Attorney General Jackley.

The two bills approved were:

Senate Bill 58: Which revises provisions related to human trafficking, to prohibit the obstruction of human trafficking enforcement, and to provide a penalty.

Senate Bill 59: Which revises provisions relating to the delivery, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of unauthorized articles in a state correctional facility, and to provide a penalty.

Committee members tabled a third Attorney General proposal, Senate Bill 57 which would have revised presumptive probation.

The two approved bills now go to the House floor for further consideration. Both bills previously passed the Senate.

-30-