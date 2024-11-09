House of Representatives GOP Caucus votes in hard-right leadership for next session.

Hearing early rumors that the House of Representatives took a hard right turn at today’s caucus elections, with Jon Hansen as Speaker, Karla Lems as Speaker Pro Tem, Scott Odenbach as Majority Leader, and Marty Overweg as Assistant Majority Leader.

I’m waiting for more info as it comes out. It sounds as if there was a “caucus before the caucus” to influence how some GOP House members should vote.

At the very least, this next session will provide those who cover politics in South Dakota plenty to write about.

(7pm.. they’re just starting to vote on whips).

Hearing that whips are Soye, Jamison, Les Heinemann and Jessica Bahmuller. And Brandei Schefbauer picked up the last spot.

And there you go.