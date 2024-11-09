Hearing early rumors that the House of Representatives took a hard right turn at today’s caucus elections, with Jon Hansen as Speaker, Karla Lems as Speaker Pro Tem, Scott Odenbach as Majority Leader, and Marty Overweg as Assistant Majority Leader.
I’m waiting for more info as it comes out. It sounds as if there was a “caucus before the caucus” to influence how some GOP House members should vote.
At the very least, this next session will provide those who cover politics in South Dakota plenty to write about.
(7pm.. they’re just starting to vote on whips).
Hearing that whips are Soye, Jamison, Les Heinemann and Jessica Bahmuller. And Brandei Schefbauer picked up the last spot.
And there you go.
9 thoughts on “House of Representatives GOP Caucus votes in hard-right leadership for next session.”
A step backwards to dysfunctional governance.
This is going to be insane. Four years of inefficient and sloppiness in Pierre, followed by two great years of tax cuts, handling business, and running smooth session days. Now back to more inefficiencies, selfishness, and chaos in Pierre.
If you ever wanted to see what Congress would look like with a Matt Gaetz, MTG, and Boebert running the show, catch the trial run by tuning into Pierre next year.
I’m curious to see what committee chairmanships Brandy Schafbuer and Phil Jensen get. Get the popcorn ready.
What do you expect? Like the Trump election, the election of SD legislative leaders reflect the will of the people. The voters sent conservatives to Pierre; they have now selected conservative leadership.
With this group, I doubt any discussion of adding exceptions to the abortion law will happen in the next two years. If anything, they’ll make it more restrictive.
Which is exactly what the people want and what the governor wants
Just more people running across the eastern border to the free-for-all abortion policy.
Race to the bottom
Odenbach campaigned/contributed against GOP candidates and is now in the leadership. . . WTF?!?
2025 Wackadoodle led session brings you
Keep Republicans (Wackadoodles) Out of your Bedroom Part 1. Instead of Congressman substitute it for SD legislator.