House Passes Attorney General Jackley’s Bills On Anti-Human Trafficking and Corrections

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota’s House of Representatives Tuesday gave final approval to bills proposed by South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley regarding human trafficking and unauthorized items being brought into state correctional facilities.

“Thank you to the House for their support of these bills that protect victims, our communities, and our correctional officers and staff,” said Attorney General Jackley

House members passed:

Senate Bill 58: Which revises provisions related to human trafficking, to prohibit the obstruction of human trafficking enforcement, and to provide a penalty.

Senate Bill 59: Which revises provisions relating to the delivery, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of unauthorized articles in a state correctional facility, and to provide a penalty.

The two bills have already been approved by the State Senate. They now go to Gov. Larry Rhoden for his possible signature.

