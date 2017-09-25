House Passes Noem’s Women, Peace, and Security Act, Sends Bill to President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem’s Women, Peace and Security Act is headed to President Trump for his signature after unanimous passage in the U.S. House of Representatives today. The legislation would require the U.S. to develop a comprehensive strategy to increase and strengthen women’s participation in peace negotiations and conflict prevention globally as well as ensure greater accountability to Congress.

“When America’s security depends on the success of peace negotiations, we must make sure every proven conflict prevention tactic is on the table,” said Noem. “We know women can be influential forces in producing lasting peace, yet we’re often underrepresented when it comes to conflict prevention and resolution. With this legislation, we can better ensure women are able to use their influence to produce more sustainable outcomes during future conflict resolution and peace negotiation processes. I strongly encourage President Trump to sign this legislation quickly.”

Research shows that peace agreements are 35 percent more likely to last at least 15 years when women are involved. The Women, Peace and Security Act would – for the first time – establish women’s participation as a permanent element of U.S. foreign policy under Congressional oversight.

Noem first introduced the Women, Peace, and Security Act in May 2016. While it was passed by the House, the Senate didn’t act on the legislation before the end of the last Congress.

As a result, Noem reintroduced the legislation in May 2017 and worked with Senate sponsors to push the legislation toward passage. With approval from both the House and Senate, the bill now heads to the president for his signature.

