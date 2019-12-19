How do you know that the impeachment was a purely political show? This:
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested on Wednesday that she will delay transfer of the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate until the Democrats are guaranteed a “fair” trial.
“So far we haven’t seen anything that looks fair to us,” Pelosi told reporters after the House approved two articles of impeachment. “That would’ve been our intention, but we’ll see what happens over there.”
and..
House Democrats suggested earlier on Wednesday that they could delay transfer of the articles to pressure the Senate to set parameters for the trial that would be more favorable to Democrats.
So the Democrat-controlled House has effectively indicted the president, while denying him any due process or testimony in the matter. And Congressman Loudermilk has a point.
Like or hate the president – its pretty evident that this whole affair isn’t about truth or finding of facts. It’s about Democrats’ hatred of the president and using every tool at their disposal to undo the results of the last presidential election.
With the articles of impeachment voted on, it should be a simple and non-controversial procedural matter for it to go to the Senate for the Senate Impeachment trial. But now we have more of this ridiculousness?
Congress had it’s say, and extracted it’s pound of flesh. Now it’s time to move the process on to the Senate, so there’s a possibility that Washington might get back to work.
Impeachment was the plan prior to election. I blame the likes of the NeverTrumpers and organizations like The AFP (American’s for Prosperity) for giving oxygen to the Socialists.
Here’s one line I never understood, “they want to undo the results of the last election”
When the framers drafted the constitution, and the impeachment process, it was incredibly obvious, and the entire point actually, that an impeached president would be one that had been elected in the previous election. The idea that this specific impeachment is some sort of special coup and unconstitutional because Trump was elected is the worst legal argument I have ever heard.
The impeachment process has to be done for valid reasons and have a legal basis, not be done because the left cannot accept that their rotten, socialist candidate didn’t win. Your “argument” holds no water; this impeachment was done specifically for political purposes, not because of a legal/factual basis, so get over it when the Republicans and Conservatives fight back against the weaponization of the impeachment process by the hypocritical, lawless Democrats.
Pat:
You wrote that Congressman Laudermilk “has a point” in comparing House impeachment of the President to the trial and crucifixion of Jesus Christ. I don’t want to presume you meant he had “a good point”. Do you honestly think the congressman made a good point in making that comparison?
Congrats on your first popular vote win, DJT!
Your right, Republicans did no fact finding. Just dug in their heels and spouted off conspiracies.
We have complete copies of the indictment. We have the results of the House vote. The Democrats’ motion passed; President Trump has been impeached. America watched it happen live. The Senate will begin trial soon, perhaps on January 6? Trump’s legal counsel will exercise it’s right to adduce and present evidence, and to confront and cross examine accusers. Finally, the full US Senate will vote. Pelosi has no more say in the matter.
If the American people dislike the Senate outcome, they can “overrule” in 9 months.
How do we know that this impeachment is truly political? The fact that they started their impeachment dreams even before Trump took office, before he had done a single thing….except win. That is his only “crime,”….winning.
Three things:
1) Pelosi never wanted to impeach and did her best to stop it.
2) Pelosi lost control of her caucus and decided the Ukraine call might lead to something more.
3) When the Ukraine call turned into a nothingburger, she couldn’t get the genie back in the bottle.
4) Pelosi knows this is only going to get worse in the Senate.
5) Thus, she will never send this to the Senate and spin it to being McConnell’s fault instead of admitting it was never a good idea.
Trump is a crook who wants to be a dictator. The Republican Party has sold its sole to the devil and democracy has been dismissed.
Republicans spin lies instead of upholding the constitution.
I think you need to re-evaluate, seriously. Have you listened to the dems? It is them who want to dictate everything in our life…what we can say, what we can wear, our health care choices, the water pond in our back yard, the type of energy we must use, the type of building we can build, on and on. Now that is a dictator!
More lies from the Russian trump.
Don’t bother to reply because I will ignore your nonsense.
Trump is a class act. Just look at his Twitter feed. I have never seen such presidential behavior from an elected official in my life.