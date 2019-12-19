How do you know that the impeachment was a purely political show? This:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested on Wednesday that she will delay transfer of the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate until the Democrats are guaranteed a “fair” trial. “So far we haven’t seen anything that looks fair to us,” Pelosi told reporters after the House approved two articles of impeachment. “That would’ve been our intention, but we’ll see what happens over there.” and.. House Democrats suggested earlier on Wednesday that they could delay transfer of the articles to pressure the Senate to set parameters for the trial that would be more favorable to Democrats.

Read it here.

So the Democrat-controlled House has effectively indicted the president, while denying him any due process or testimony in the matter. And Congressman Loudermilk has a point.

Like or hate the president – its pretty evident that this whole affair isn’t about truth or finding of facts. It’s about Democrats’ hatred of the president and using every tool at their disposal to undo the results of the last presidential election.

With the articles of impeachment voted on, it should be a simple and non-controversial procedural matter for it to go to the Senate for the Senate Impeachment trial. But now we have more of this ridiculousness?

Congress had it’s say, and extracted it’s pound of flesh. Now it’s time to move the process on to the Senate, so there’s a possibility that Washington might get back to work.