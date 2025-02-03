How much did Toby Doeden’s PAC spend to buy those candidates? I made a chart!

Based on the last two Dakota First Action PAC Campaign finance reports, I was curious to see in the aggregate how much individual legislators benefitted, so we can compare things to how they vote on the Doeden PAC issues. I downloaded the last two campaign finance reports, did some adding, so we know exactly how beholding these elected officials are going to be beholding to an outside PAC as opposed to the voters in their districts. And I made a chart.

Here’s the top ten list of how much current legislators owe their seat to a third party Political Action Committee:

All of this information is filed with the Secretary of State’s office, BTW.

Wow! No wonder Carl Perry does exactly as Toby Doeden/Dakota First Action PAC wants – he was the number two recipient of spending in the 2024 election cycle at almost $13,250. And John “California” Carley was not far behind at nearly $10,000.

Of course, the Number 1 position of being bought and paid for by the PAC belongs to State Senator Tom Pischke at $13,442.88.

Here’s Tom with Doeden PAC’s lackey Brian Lewis.

Of course Pischke voted against SB 12.

Just as commanded.