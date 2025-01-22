How not to win friends and influence people. Anthony Miryzants HB1009 promotion goes on the attack for a yes.

I had received one, and had people sending them to me left and right. Young Americans for Liberty lobbyist and goofball Anthony Miryzants was back at it again yesterday afternoon using text blasts to try to get people to contact their legislators to support his versions of school vouchers, HB1009. Except, it wasn’t a very friendly persuasion. Because they’re all badly written, and use photos as they would use in a hit piece:

First off, it pushes a message where they couldn’t even bother to remember to put the legislators name in all of the spots for their template:

The House Education Committee meets first thing tomorrow morning to vote on HB 1009, and your State Representative NAME is a key member of the committee. It actually says NAME in all of the texts I was forwarded. And as one correspondent noted to me “I give it an F. Also — if they used a picture that bad of me….they’d never have my support.”

And this was not the exception, but the rule. Here’s one that came across to Brookings Residents:

Using a dark, blurry hit piece photo and telling me “Your State Representative NAME is a key member of the committee.” In addition to misspelling her name. (2 L’s).

As yet another legislator who had the “State Representative NAME” hit piece text message go across their district quipped “I guess they don’t teach attention to detail at freedom caucus school.” No. They missed that subject, as well as a number of other ones.

Guessing Anthony is going to mark this one down in the loss column. If not today, I doubt it makes it out of the House.