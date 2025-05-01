Hub City Radio: Rep. Chris Reder has resigned from South Dakota legislature.

Hot off the press from Hub City Radio, State Representative Chris Reder has announced that he’s resigned from the South Dakota State Legislature:

Representative Christopher Reder announced Thursday that he has resigned as legislator representing District 1. Here is his resignation letter: “Good afternoon, I am sending out this statement in reference to my decision I took this afternoon, to step down as the South Dakota House of Representatives, District #1 representative. This was not an easy decision but is due to personal and professional reasons.”

Reder’s resignation comes after questions arose with regards to the Representative’s residency, and a residence that he had established in Minnesota.