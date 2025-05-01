Hot off the press from Hub City Radio, State Representative Chris Reder has announced that he’s resigned from the South Dakota State Legislature:
Representative Christopher Reder announced Thursday that he has resigned as legislator representing District 1.
Here is his resignation letter:
“Good afternoon, I am sending out this statement in reference to my decision I took this afternoon, to step down as the South Dakota House of Representatives, District #1 representative. This was not an easy decision but is due to personal and professional reasons.”
Read the entire resignation letter here.
Reder’s resignation comes after questions arose with regards to the Representative’s residency, and a residence that he had established in Minnesota.
21 thoughts on “Hub City Radio: Rep. Chris Reder has resigned from South Dakota legislature.”
Nice work, Pat! I’m guessing your reporting had a significant impact on this outcome. Who do you think will get picked to replace him?
I don’t know if it did, but it at least had people looking at it. And I believe he just opened a branch of his ranch in D3.
I would favor Tamara St. John for the position, since she could hit the ground running.
The Argus definitely credits you, Pat! Well done!
Excerpt the Argus article this afternoon: “ But questions around Reder’s fitness to serve as a state representative swirled once more when Pat Powers, a Republican blogger, scrutinized the Warner lawmaker’s status as a resident of South Dakota in April.”
Will she balance out Manhart?
Tamara is the adult, has class and is a true professional compared to Manchild.
It’s about time. He never should have run in the 1st place. Only when called out did he resign. Sioux Falls resident Novstrup?
Do Sam Marty next.
Nebraska Shady?
Everyone knows he lives in ND
Bring back Tamara St. John!
AMEN
What about Amanda Radke’s sister that lives in Brookings but represents Mitchell?
Needs to go!
There are a lot of them that need to go.
I would much rather have people that will think for themselves as opposed to being lead around by the nose by Hanson, Gosch, Doden or Haugard.
Need leaders not followers.
Kaley Nolz*
Maybe he finally got “the message from God” …
Looks like we should pay more attention to the candidates then the voters. The fraud is the nutcase candidates that are not being truthful about their residence, not so called voter fraud. How about a few perjury charges to bring back honest candidates.
Where is Mr. Jackley on the vast corruption issues with the legislatures?
Absolutely, where the hell are the election integrity groups on this issue? It seems rampant in the state and they don’t care because it’s their candidates getting elected. Disgusting.
They are too busy getting Hansen and Lems elected! Hansen wrote an editorial to the Clark newspaper on how he wants to create a South Dakota DOGE! Hansen and his little army are about local control until they don’t get their way. Now they will make a law to get their way with your local control.
Do Amber Hulce next
Not quite election fraud, but the hypocrisy of so many worried about election integrity are the same that clearly violate the rules. The new GOP tagline should be, “rules for thee, but not for me”
But nothing will come of it. Jackley loves signing court pleadings taking on election fraud and holding press conferences trying to look tough, but crickets on something like this.
The spell that the far right has over the GOP in general and especially in SD is stupifying.