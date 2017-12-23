Hubbel makes it worse. And the Editor of Lakota Country Times responds to offensive Hubbel comments on Sen. Heinert and race.

On her Facebook page, GOP Gubernatorial candidate Lora Hubbel illustrated that she does not know that throwing gasoline on a fire makes it worse.. as she did in the case of her offensive racial comments towards Senator Troy Heinert and Native Americans in general:

And it goes on, including from those who have supported her in the past. But the most pointed response comes from Brandon Ecoffey, Editor of the Lakota Country Times:

“Tribal citizenship is not based off of race. We are not dogs bred for purity.” Ouch. And he continues…

“Her post is absolutely newsworthy and I am sure every Indian paper in the Region will cover it. We will for sure.” Looks like Lora earned some publicity this week. Too bad it’s for “Nazi-era blood quantum politics,” as Ecoffey noted.

And what I noted earlier continues to remain my opinion. She needs to resign from the race.

