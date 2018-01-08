Huether has some announcement tomorrow?

An odd press release was sent out by the city of Sioux Falls on Friday:
As with most things related to Mike Huether, it seems pretty self-serving. And coming from city staff, I’m not sure of any way it might be proper to have them issue anything about his future plans, especially if it’s of a political nature.
We’ll find out more on the propriety tomorrow, I suppose.
MH has more gas in the tank even if the political headwinds are stiff for him in every direction. He konows the issues and he lnow how to campaign. Dismiss him at your own peril.