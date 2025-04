Thune: Senate Republicans to Overturn Biden Administration Anti-Energy Regulations

“[T]he American people called for a new direction this past November, and the Trump administration and the Republican majorities in Congress have wasted no time getting to work to provide relief from burdensome regulations, especially when it comes to energy.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) today delivered the following remarks on the Senate floor:

