I don’t think South Dakota nice is invited. Doeden apparently to announce for gov on May 28

From the internet, it looks like Toby Doeden thinks May 28th will be his day to “scowl at South Dakota,” as he and internet provocateur Laura Loomer are blasting messages out this morning that he has an announcement coming up in Aberdeen on May 28th in Wylie Park:

In this clip, Doeden sent Laura Loomer a video clip of himself pacing back and forth in front of the podium, avoiding eye contact with the crowd at the Patriot ripple chip & dip group last night, as he – 4% Doeden – seeks to dash the hopes of 2% Jon Hansen to capture the mantle of the hard right in the 2026 gubernatorial race.

South Dakota businessman @TobyForSD had a meeting with grassroots leaders this week where he told them he will be holding a “Major Event” on May 28th to layout his vision for South Dakota. Toby Doeden has been an outspoken supporter of President Trump. He has long been rumored… https://t.co/cnM4IZM5l1 pic.twitter.com/qFtlGFm1qA — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 9, 2025

Stay tuned.