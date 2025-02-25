From the private Facebook group “Aberdeen Raves and Rants”:
This has been running all morning with about 70-75% expressing NO. Guessing the other 25% haven’t heard of him?
I get the feeling Aberdonians have an opinion on the whole Toby Doeden topic.
Aberdonians are not only voting Toby Doeden off the island but have had enough of his bought and paid for elected officials too.
Two Doeden bought and paid for Aberdeen Area legislators Logan Manhart and Brandei Schaefbauer couldn’t be bothered to show up to the last Aberdeen Area Legislative Coffee this past Saturday where packed standing room only constituents showed up to give them an earful! It further showed how the constituents rate in their priorities.
I wonder how many people will have strokes when he becomes governor?
Lol! Thank you — I needed a good laugh today!