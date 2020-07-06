I get the feeling that Judge Schreier does not like Paul Erickson

Paul Erickson was sentenced to jail today. And I get the distinct impression that Judge Schreier does not care for him:
Schreier said she was surprised, given the number of victims and amount of money he had cheated, that the pre-sentence report in the case suggested a sentencing range of only 33 to 41 months.
Schreier did give credit to Erickson for pleading guilty and taking responsibility for his crimes before handing down the 84 months sentence. That sentence will be followed with three years of supervised release. A decision on restitution for victims was deferred.
Over twice the length of the upper end of the sentencing recommendations? Whoof.
He had this coming. A thief and felon now forever.
He should have been convicted of thinking with the wrong head.
Monumentally stupid.
Now, when are we going to see in-kind convictions for Brennan, Clapper, Comey, and Obama?
Or, how about “private submarine island” Joe Biden?
https://plainstribune.com/podcast/?service=podcast.PodCastDetail&streamId=256dd57fc63e6dd46f58806b9d59ddde
NRA only exists to launder money for Russia. You can support gun ownership without that phony org.
Provide some legit links for your Biden story. I’m not listening to a conspiracy podcast as news.
By the way what does any of that have to do with Erickson, other than Butina and NRA both being Russian tools?
“NRA only exists to launder money for Russia”
Translation: I am really really stupid but really really good looking.
My favorite part is how you answer your own question coward .. I mean anon.
😀
So you admit NRA is a Russian tool?
What is TRUST?
I am very good looking, by the way. That should win me the governorship off SD!
DEAD HONESTY! I absolutely love this post! I wish Pat could get a like feature on this blog post.
She clearly took notice that he is a career criminal and simply has been lucky enough to not be convicted of anything prior to today.
For the community of entrepreneurs with truly valuable ideas to be so ignored while scumbags like this go around duping old women out of their money for “business” really leaves a bad taste in my mouth.
I love the NRA.
I love the 2A.
I am fine with Russia and Orthodox Christians. I’m sure their KGB and others are in a constant tuck-and-pull with our CIA, but I wouldn’t expect Russians to be fond of our Intel community. It doesn’t mean I have to hate Russian (not to be confused with globalist banking Frankenstein USSR) culture, history, and people.
I appreciate your comments mhs (and the fact that you signed your message, even if I don’t know what mhs is).
Let’s attempt to keep it on topic, please.