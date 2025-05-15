Remember a few weeks ago when I was amused that the Hansen/Lems campaign switched out one clichéd slogan for a new cliché to use as their slogan?
Which they appeared to find at hobby lobby?
I just had someone asking me for a political pin which I was digging for, and I came across this from one of the least memorable campaigns in state history, the official Mark Mowry for US Senate 2022 bumper sticker:
I don’t seem to recall that he did very well in that primary election. (Probably because he too was getting his slogan from Hobby Lobby).
6 thoughts on “I had forgotten about this slogan. This completely and utterly overused campaign slogan.”
Oh, that’s right!
Didn’t tapio also use it?
You are correct!
Given how extreme these characters are the slogan is more like Faith. Family. Fascism.
Curious what their politically extreme fringe fellow competitor’s slogan will be in the race to the bottom. Toby Angry. Toby Smash!
That slogan tells the voters “this candidate is obsessed with social issues” and is not interested in things like jobs, taxes, or crime.
You can ask yourself what immediately comes to mind when you see a candidate claiming to be focused on “faith, family & freedom” and you will realize that’s why the candidates who use it don’t win elections.
It’s the economy, stupid.