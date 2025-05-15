I had forgotten about this slogan. This completely and utterly overused campaign slogan.

Remember a few weeks ago when I was amused that the Hansen/Lems campaign switched out one clichéd slogan for a new cliché to use as their slogan?

Which they appeared to find at hobby lobby?

I just had someone asking me for a political pin which I was digging for, and I came across this from one of the least memorable campaigns in state history, the official Mark Mowry for US Senate 2022 bumper sticker:

I don’t seem to recall that he did very well in that primary election. (Probably because he too was getting his slogan from Hobby Lobby).