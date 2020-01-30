I think I just found the ultimate piece of South Dakota campaign technology…

Now that I’ve hit middle age, I see this and think “I just found the ultimate piece of South Dakota campaign technology…”

Where was this when I was out pounding those darn campaign fenceposts? Now I need to find 4×8’s that don’t take off like a sail in the wind when you pull them off the back of a pickup!

(They start about $268 on Walmart for all you candidates with statewide races.)