Interesting that now the new version of the South Dakota Republican Party has one of the big candidates running for Governor, they’re suddenly struck mute on social media.. with a day old post on the Governor visiting tornado damage and an ego post about the SDGOP chairman’s birthday…
Oh, don’t forget twitter.
Did I say “don’t forget twitter?”
With the most recent post being February 19, it looks like they forgot twitter.
4 thoughts on “I think the SDGOP was struck mute..”
The SDGOP is irrelevant these days.
I’m available to do the job for 24 months, then I would like to transition to a protege’.
Yep, they are worthless these days. They think they are strong and wise. But they are talking in an echo chamber. No fundraising at all. No credibility at all. The only thing they have is the power to nominate at next year’s convention. That scheme needs to end – someone needs to gather signatures to dismantle it. When they pick a couple lunatics next June it may happen.
Not surprised. The YR page was radio silent until I called them out then they had some lame excuse then quick posted a few things.