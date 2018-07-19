I think they forgot about Pearl Harbor, 9/11 and a few other things. When the perpetually outraged give up on trying to explain why they’re mad.

The perpetually outraged Indivisible Rapid City people are outraged again. When your tagline is “Working to empower all citizens to find their voice in rapid city so we can help stop President Trump,” you get a flavor of what Indivisible RC’s focus is.
I’ve been forwarded a copy of an e-mail that went out from their partner group “Democracy in Action,” announcing Indivisible Rapid City’s outrage/protest for the day:
Dear DIA members:
Because of concern raised by the President’s Nato and Helsinki behaviors this past week, Indivisible Rapid City has organized a rally to bring people out on Friday night. The event organizers wrote that the president’s actions and words clearly show that he is not fulfilling his oath to, “…faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
Our republican controlled congress is also failing to uphold their oath to, “…support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.”
This has led us to what is likely the most significant crisis our democracy has ever faced. Please join us in a demonstration demanding that our democracy be protected from the domestic enemies that have let a foreign enemy to be the puppeteer controlling two of our three branches of government.
We will have some signs to share but we do encourage people to bring their own as well. Please remember to keep the signs family friendly. Should we have counter protesters please remember that they are exercising their First Amendment rights just as we are and do not engage with them.”
DEFENDING OUR DEMOCRACY
FRIDAY JULY 20 7 PM
MEMORIAL PARK, CORNER OF 5TH AND OMAHA
So, the most significant crisis our democracy has ever faced wasn’t the Civil War. It wasn’t Pearl Harbor, the Vietnam War or even 9/11.
It’s a vague claim about President Trump, Nato, Helsinki, and the legislative branch not… not doing something. I’m not sure what they’re supposed to do, because that’s pretty vague in their e-mail blast as well, but it has something to do with a foreign enemy.
That’s the problem with being perpetually outraged. It has something to do with President Trump, Indivisible Rapid City is outraged (as usual)…. and they’ll fill in the rest of the details as they go.
Spend a little time on Indivisible.org if you want to see the agenda behind the Rapid City group . It’s a frequently updated, content rich, sophisticated website of outrage and “resources to resist Trump.” It’ll give you a good idea of what ordinary citizens are up against. Everyone should do the same check on Represent Us, the group behind Amendment W (switched topics Pat – sorry).
I’m sorry, but what are you “up against” here? They are hyperbolic as hell and Pat rightly calls them out on that, but your vague statement is kinda confusing.
Which “agenda” should we focus on?
REALLY, the site is so full of disjointed BS that it’s impossible to gauge what THIS “protest” is about.
“We hate Trump” is neither content rich nor sophisticated.
the only way to stop president trump in rapid city is to move all the city residents to california.
Lotta people hatin’ the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
The first amendment talks about peaceably assembling. Do you think the liberals are ‘peaceably assembling’ when they destroy property and attack people?
Not heard a lot about Rapid City Indivisible and their violent attacks on their neighbors, but I did hear of one Alt-Right moron building bombs and stockpiling guns in Sioux Falls recently. Stay safe! Stay scared!
Am safe, not scared.
Not full of hate for Trump either.
Dasvidaniya!
(odd that I can’t post in cyrillic)
Keep trying comrade.
I think all the hysterics coming from the left about that press conference is to deflect from the $400,000,000 bomb Putin dropped into it, the Russian money that went to Hillary’s campaign which “escaped the country.”
I think he wants it back.
Meanwhile, the FBI is going to investigate the NRA for Russian money laundering.
the money claim is related to the u-s passing the magnitsky act, the biggest sanction against russia over this last decade, passed on information and testimony from bill browder who putin called out by name. it caused putin great pain, and he’d tell any lie to get support in the u-s for lifting this sanction from him and letting the cash flow again.
a nony mous, something tells me you use “the blacks” like you use “the liberals”. Have these Rapid folks destroyed property and assaulted people?
What next? Will Trump hand over our nuclear codes to Putie as a sign of good faith on their next date? Treasonous Trump ,his collaborators. and those not ready for prime time that were duped. Midterms here we come.
Midterms will be exciting, everyone wants a piece of the socialistic pie. The blue wave has turned into ripples and you can thank the “new face” of the Democratic party.
Red Tsunami
With Russian music in the background?
And a military parade with tanks and rockets and stuff. Wash it all down with a little Stolichnaya!
Yes! It Will be in DC at taxpayer expense that the military did not want with Treasonous Trump his collaborators and not ready for prime time candidates that got duped by Russian agents with this music playing https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AOAtz8xWM0w
Maybe they are mad because Trump believed Putin over US intelligence agencies? Or maybe because Trump considered turning over a Former Russian Ambassador to be questioned/killed by Putin? Thankfully bipartisanship is not dead in the Senate and a resolution was passed 98-0 telling Trump not to hand over US citizens to a murderous dictator.
Its time to publish the names of these un-American haters and begin to hold them, their famiilies, and their businesses accountable.
Un-American haters? Define
The un-American haters are the ones trying to defend a president putting foreign interests over our own. He is owned by Putin. #TRE45ON
You mean Clinton or Obama? Or both?
You demonstrate a classic example of party and power over country.
This is hilarious, Mike Rounds and his Trump/Putin statement.
http://kelo.com/news/articles/2018/jul/19/listen-late-night-host-pokes-fun-at-rounds-explanation-of-trump-in-helsinki/
Those who blindly believe whatever the Drive By Media push out there every day certainly can be expected to feel anger and fear and contempt for Trump. It matters not what the guy says or does as the worst case objective is always our next National catastrophic event just waiting to happen.
Thank God for Rush Limbaugh and Pat Powers keeping it real for those of us who actually question the anti-Conservative narrative.
Obama graduated from Harvard? Show me some proof of that.
Your anger and hatred is oppressive and trying to stick a legislative loss pin in me hurting me somehow very childish. Thank God Donald Trump is America’s President and Hillary is home getting drunk.
Magna cum laude JD from Harvard law in 1991… you’ll have to decide if his diploma is as fake as his birth certificate.
If that is truly the case, why are his records sealed?
His academic records are sealed because he was going to school on foreign student aid, back in the US claiming to be a citizen of Indonesia.
This is how Anwar al-awlaki financed his education: he was born in New Mexico, but when it was time to go to college he went to Yemen, presented himself to the US consulate there to get a student visa he didn’t need, returned to the US as a foreign student, and got a free ride.
It’s brilliant, really. No student loans to pay off. More kids should do that.
Are we seriously relitigating the birther/Harvard conspiracy theories? Seriously?
Welcome to the SDWC.