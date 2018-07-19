I think they forgot about Pearl Harbor, 9/11 and a few other things. When the perpetually outraged give up on trying to explain why they’re mad.

The perpetually outraged Indivisible Rapid City people are outraged again. When your tagline is “Working to empower all citizens to find their voice in rapid city so we can help stop President Trump,” you get a flavor of what Indivisible RC’s focus is.

I’ve been forwarded a copy of an e-mail that went out from their partner group “Democracy in Action,” announcing Indivisible Rapid City’s outrage/protest for the day:

Dear DIA members: Because of concern raised by the President’s Nato and Helsinki behaviors this past week, Indivisible Rapid City has organized a rally to bring people out on Friday night. The event organizers wrote that the president’s actions and words clearly show that he is not fulfilling his oath to, “…faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Our republican controlled congress is also failing to uphold their oath to, “…support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.” This has led us to what is likely the most significant crisis our democracy has ever faced. Please join us in a demonstration demanding that our democracy be protected from the domestic enemies that have let a foreign enemy to be the puppeteer controlling two of our three branches of government. We will have some signs to share but we do encourage people to bring their own as well. Please remember to keep the signs family friendly. Should we have counter protesters please remember that they are exercising their First Amendment rights just as we are and do not engage with them.” DEFENDING OUR DEMOCRACY

FRIDAY JULY 20 7 PM

MEMORIAL PARK, CORNER OF 5TH AND OMAHA

So, the most significant crisis our democracy has ever faced wasn’t the Civil War. It wasn’t Pearl Harbor, the Vietnam War or even 9/11.

It’s a vague claim about President Trump, Nato, Helsinki, and the legislative branch not… not doing something. I’m not sure what they’re supposed to do, because that’s pretty vague in their e-mail blast as well, but it has something to do with a foreign enemy.

That’s the problem with being perpetually outraged. It has something to do with President Trump, Indivisible Rapid City is outraged (as usual)…. and they’ll fill in the rest of the details as they go.

