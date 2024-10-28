I would encourage his supporters to do that. Indy/Democrat David Reis tells people to vote November 6.

Oacoma Democrat David Ries is running as an independent against Representative Rebecca Reimer for the House in 26B this election.

And he just sent out a postcard encouraging his people to get out and vote:

He’s asking his supporters to Vote Independent on November 6th for a change.

I’m ok with that. Although, they might find the doors shut. Considering the election is November 5th.

Just over a week to go. Stay tuned.