Oacoma Democrat David Ries is running as an independent against Representative Rebecca Reimer for the House in 26B this election.
And he just sent out a postcard encouraging his people to get out and vote:
He’s asking his supporters to Vote Independent on November 6th for a change.
I’m ok with that. Although, they might find the doors shut. Considering the election is November 5th.
Just over a week to go. Stay tuned.
One thought on “I would encourage his supporters to do that. Indy/Democrat David Reis tells people to vote November 6.”
Whoops.
At least it’s better than Trump saying to vote on January 5, I guess.