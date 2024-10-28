I would encourage his supporters to do that. Indy/Democrat David Reis tells people to vote November 6.

@SoDakCampaigns

Oacoma Democrat David Ries is running as an independent against Representative Rebecca Reimer for the House in 26B this election.

And he just sent out a postcard encouraging his people to get out and vote:

He’s asking his supporters to Vote Independent on November 6th for a change. 

I’m ok with that. Although, they might find the doors shut.  Considering the election is November 5th.

Just over a week to go. Stay tuned.

One thought on “I would encourage his supporters to do that. Indy/Democrat David Reis tells people to vote November 6.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *