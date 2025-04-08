If every vote matters, why did Toby Doeden skip so many?

This paid advertisement was in my twitter stream today:

Toby Doeden is out there with a paid ad on Twitter declaring that every vote matters. If that’s the case, then up until last year, why did he skip every Republican Primary election and a couple of general elections for most of his life, if you recall my prior post on the topic.

Read that here.

Really?

I think the only thing worse would be trying to claim you’re the state’s Republican thought leader after being a Democrat for almost all of your adult life.

Ope!

Just saying.