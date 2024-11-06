If Governor Noem goes to Washington… who will be the new Lt.?

The Dakotas are happy to celebrate the 47th President of United States, Donald J. Trump! @DougBurgum pic.twitter.com/G1V69WitIM — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) November 6, 2024

There’s massive speculation this morning what Governor Kristi Noem is going to do with President Trump once again becoming President-elect Trump, since she has been a close associate of his.

Will Kristi go to Washington with the new administration? And if so, with the likable Lt Governor Larry Rhoden slated to move into that position if she departs, it brings up a question of “who would he pick to serve in his position as his own Lt. Governor and preside over the State Senate?”

Anyone care to offer a suggestion?

*Update*

Here’s the provision that would be used – and that new Lt. Gov would be voted on by BOTH houses of the Legislature.

§ 6. Succession of executive power. When the office of Governor shall become vacant through death, resignation, failure to qualify, conviction after impeachment or permanent disability of the Governor, the lieutenant governor shall succeed to the office and powers of the Governor. When the Governor is unable to serve by reason of continuous absence from the state, or other temporary disability, the executive power shall devolve upon the lieutenant governor for the residue of the term or until the disability is removed.

Whenever there is a permanent vacancy in the office of the lieutenant governor, the Governor shall nominate a lieutenant governor who shall take office upon confirmation by a majority vote of all the members of each house of the Legislature. Whenever there is a concurrent vacancy in the office of Governor and lieutenant governor, the order of succession for the office of Governor shall be as provided by law.

The Supreme Court shall have original and exclusive jurisdiction to determine when a continuous absence from the state or disability has occurred in the office of the Governor or a permanent vacancy exists in the office of lieutenant governor.

A little more interesting, don’t you think?