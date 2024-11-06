The Dakotas are happy to celebrate the 47th President of United States, Donald J. Trump! @DougBurgum pic.twitter.com/G1V69WitIM
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) November 6, 2024
There’s massive speculation this morning what Governor Kristi Noem is going to do with President Trump once again becoming President-elect Trump, since she has been a close associate of his.
Will Kristi go to Washington with the new administration? And if so, with the likable Lt Governor Larry Rhoden slated to move into that position if she departs, it brings up a question of “who would he pick to serve in his position as his own Lt. Governor and preside over the State Senate?”
Anyone care to offer a suggestion?
*Update*
Here’s the provision that would be used – and that new Lt. Gov would be voted on by BOTH houses of the Legislature.
§ 6. Succession of executive power. When the office of Governor shall become vacant through death, resignation, failure to qualify, conviction after impeachment or permanent disability of the Governor, the lieutenant governor shall succeed to the office and powers of the Governor. When the Governor is unable to serve by reason of continuous absence from the state, or other temporary disability, the executive power shall devolve upon the lieutenant governor for the residue of the term or until the disability is removed.
5 thoughts on “If Governor Noem goes to Washington… who will be the new Lt.?”
Rhoden would be great for South Dakota. No question. He has a solid family, ranching background, long history of service, and he’s a really good operator in Pierre. He’s everything we want in a politician and don’t deserve. The other options would be good, too. Dusty and Rounds are hard workers with proven track records. Rhoden is one of us.
Fiiiine .. I’ll do it. But only if I get a red near-beer budget with plenty of gourmet olives.
Well, if Rhoden is picking, he will/should choose someone to run with him for a 2026 bid. So he’ll be looking for someone who can bring votes and money. Similar to what Walt Miller did when he chose Steve Kirby. I don’t know who the right person is, but a guy like Mark Mickelson could make sense if he had any interest.
The list of wannabes will be really long, but the list of people who would be loyal and do a good job is probably quite short.