If Toby Doeden is running to represent the people, why are there so many politicians in his ad?

Toby Doeden is blasting advertising across South Dakota in the wake of his announcement yesterday, including this 2-minute video on his social media. Which leads me to the question, If he’s running to represent the people, why are there so many politicians in his ad?

I noticed right off D3 State Representative Brandei Schaefbauer appearing in his ad several times, as does D1 State Rep. Logan Manhart. A reader swears that it’s “Hot Carl” Perry between them in this photo.

You’ll also find Brown County Commissioner Drew Dennert lodged firmly between Toby’s cheeks.. er, appearing in the ad in several places.

And I’m sure people can identify more politicians if they look closely enough.

The point being, for someone who claims not to be a politician, he has certainly spent a lot of money seeking their approval, and several of those “career politicians” who are beneficiaries of his largesse are happy to flock to him for it.