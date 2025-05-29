Toby Doeden is blasting advertising across South Dakota in the wake of his announcement yesterday, including this 2-minute video on his social media. Which leads me to the question, If he’s running to represent the people, why are there so many politicians in his ad?
I noticed right off D3 State Representative Brandei Schaefbauer appearing in his ad several times, as does D1 State Rep. Logan Manhart. A reader swears that it’s “Hot Carl” Perry between them in this photo.
You’ll also find Brown County Commissioner Drew Dennert lodged firmly between Toby’s cheeks.. er, appearing in the ad in several places.
And I’m sure people can identify more politicians if they look closely enough.
The point being, for someone who claims not to be a politician, he has certainly spent a lot of money seeking their approval, and several of those “career politicians” who are beneficiaries of his largesse are happy to flock to him for it.
23 thoughts on “If Toby Doeden is running to represent the people, why are there so many politicians in his ad?”
Drew has his head buried so far up Toby’s backside he’s going to get contact burns from Toby’s head.
Is his new title is “Brown-Nose County Commissioner?”
Wow. Dennert left the Hansen train?
Very interesting Novstrup endorsed Hansen, while Brandei and Carl Perry appear to be backing Doeden. Think that means there’s a crack in Brown County trifecta?
He’s gotta back the hometown team HansNO, oh wait…. D3 please do better in 2026!
Doesn’t look like Tubby got much of a media bounce. I checked the Keloland and DNN websites after the 10pm news and I couldn’t find stories about Mr. Sunburn’s announcement. Or maybe it was just old news by then.
Manhart is Toby’s puppet. That’s the nice way to say it.
100% Carl
Lip sync is off in the political ad. Reminds me of an old Godzilla movie.
Why not promise a pot of gold for every South Dakotan as long as he is making false claims and promises? Toby’s sleezy used car car sales tactics are now being used for elected office.
Property taxes gone? Really? Are you advocating a state income tax?
Reduce the size of government with more video lottery like you have been pushing plus the Bitcoin scam?
What other sources of revenue?
Jamie Smith got more airtime than Red Skull.
Jamie is dominating the news. Doeden sends out negative vibes and it shows with the press coverage.
The other was when we first watched Toby livestreamed last night I wondered what depths did he sink to knowing he would face overwhelming backlash? His appearance was disturbing and distracting. It appears he came back from wherever he went as a messed up and weaker version Red Skull
Some things Doeden said make no sense but I’ll give him credit. He already has an ad and while it’s not a homerun it’s a solid double. Tells his story and clearly tells us what lane he is running in.
Hansen and Lems have been in for a month and dont have any ads out. They are running a campaign similar to Taffy Howard. Which means outside of their 3,000 person circle no they wont get their message out.
Doeden is running a campaign much closer to a experienced candidate and he will quickly eclipse Hansen and Lems just because of that.
Well the first 20 seconds were offensive…”I’ve met no one that can outwork me”…listen up South Dakota we all come from rough backgrounds but if you don’t work as “hard” as Mr dodo bird you will get nowhere! Work hard and you will to be a bully with a slew of failure!
We laughed at that one! A few of us did work with him and Toby was the guy not to be found when his customers came in with problems on their used car or did not match the claims he made. Where is our salesman? Mr. and Mrs. customer he was right her and all the he sudden vanished when your car was towed in.
Toby outwork? Yeah! The complete opposite!
Hansen’s only video starts with 20 seconds of the back of his balding head.
Isn’t this the same individual who brought a known racist to speak at The Icon Lodge during the last election cycle? He’s using his influence and wealth to push a conservative agenda that is more extreme than anything this state has ever witnessed.
Let’s be clear—what he’s doing is taking South Dakota backward, not forward. Our communities deserve progress, inclusion, and unity, not divisiveness and division. It’s time to stand up against this backward mentality and fight for a better future for everyone in our great state!
The legislators in the ad are working off their bill. Curious to see how Doeden responds to all those who took the cash back in 2024 and got elected thanks to Dooodoos PAC and now they give no support back. I’m guessing that’s not sitting well
Evidently the threats by Doeden to end theirs and other legislators careers unless they supported his run for Governor didn’t worry them too much.
Rather than become a Doedite others saw better and more lucrative opportunities elsewhere.
or no longer wish to remain a Doedite.
Even Toby’s hometown of Groton can’t stand him. His parents were great people. Toby, on the other hand….
Nice to see his bought and paid for politicians made it
Didn’t watch the video. Did he tell everyone how much he hates Jews?