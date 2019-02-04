If you watched the game yesterday, hands down the best commercial.

If you watched the Super Bowl last night, aside from the sports and the utterly abysmal halftime show, there were plenty of the 5 million dollar (each) commercials in some of the highest visibility television programming of the year.
Hands down, I thought the mashup of Bud Light and Game of Thrones was the best commercial of the evening for being completely unexpected:
I did see it, but since I do not watch Game of Thrones, I was left scratching my head. I was really wondering what the point of a Bud Lite hero getting knocked down was.
While there were some ‘good’ commercial spots, this one was the best of the evening. I’m still trying to wrap my head around what does chunky milk has to do with mobile cell service.
Coca cola ad was best…game was dreary and halftime show was a disaster. …