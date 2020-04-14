I’m not sure the latest tweet from the Argus newsroom is any better than the last one. Posted on April 14, 2020 by Pat Powers — 4 Comments ↓ The latest tweet form the Argus newsroom: Isn’t “going too easy” on someone the same as “not hard enough?” Not to mention the derogatory use of “People who belong to tribes.” Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Billy Sutton wrote a great tweet for the Argus.
Come on now. You can’t expect journalists to be wordsmiths.
What “tribe” does he belong to and what “echo chamber” does he call home? I stopped reading the Argus leader years ago; there is nothing there that I can’t see on CNN or MSNBC if I want to vomit.
Some people accuse the Argus Leader of being a left-wing rag, and others accuse it of being a propaganda arm of the Democrat party.
Oops, I pulled a JS!