IM29 Opponents go for scare tactics, claiming that we face epidemic of meth and fentanyl abusers if measure passes.

Much like the RL21 anti-ethanol pipeline opponents, the Initiated Measure 29 opponents are on tv pushing a message that we’re all going to die if South Dakota votes to further legalize marijuana. …even though we’re all still here as the state, counties and municipalities has managed to do a pretty good job in putting the framework in place and regulating medical cannabis use.

Here’s their doomer & gloomer for the boomer commercial against 29:

You can all go duck & cover now.