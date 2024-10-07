Much like the RL21 anti-ethanol pipeline opponents, the Initiated Measure 29 opponents are on tv pushing a message that we’re all going to die if South Dakota votes to further legalize marijuana. …even though we’re all still here as the state, counties and municipalities has managed to do a pretty good job in putting the framework in place and regulating medical cannabis use.
Here’s their doomer & gloomer for the boomer commercial against 29:
You can all go duck & cover now.
9 thoughts on “IM29 Opponents go for scare tactics, claiming that we face epidemic of meth and fentanyl abusers if measure passes.”
Well, it’s not as gloomy as they suggest, but it would be a serious detriment to our society and culture. It would make our downtown like Denver’s, increase drugged driving, add to our drug abuse problems and increase hospital admissions for anxiety and psychosis. There are no benefits for the individual or our society.
We literally can’t be the “freest” state while adult use cannabis is extremely illegal.
“Doomer & gloomer for the boomer” may be the most perfect articulation of this tactic I have ever heard!
10 points!
Seems like the no side on most if not all seven ballot issues is inventing silly arguments. Especially the anti-grocery tax removal folks. Let’s stick to rational arguments folks.
Trump now supports legalization of recreational marijuana. What more do you need to know?
It is coming. GOP can’t resist the tax money. Legalizing it is bad thing. But it coming. All about more tax money the politicians can’t wait to get their sticky fingers on
Amazing.
I guess I was wrong that they wouldn’t go hard at this issue.
In 5 minutes I could have a fifth of whiskey at a very reasonable price. Also pretty Amazing.
“The kids are fine, but they’re going to have a hangover.” — Mr. Edwards (Little House on the Prairy after saving two children from a blizzard and letting them drink whiskey to stay warm in a make-shift snow house he built).
Super interesting!
If you’re like me, you lament that the theme song’s drums went from standard 4/4 rock to swing in the 3rd season before the globalists took over the script writing (pandemic/quarantine episode, also the anti-family pro-college episode preventing little Mary from starting her family with John under the premise that intellectual pursuits are unattainable by farmers).
😀
Melania comes out in favor of abortion rights. Donald Trump criticized early abortion bans and supported marijuana legalization. But the issues are ON THE BALLOT in many states this year. Thanks to them, the liberal position should be expected to pass pretty much everywhere.
They undercut the position of most Republicans on marijuana. Then, on abortion, they’ve made the overturning of Roe… kind of pointless.
We hear from candidates and legislators how South Dakota is at the edge of a major tax revenue shortfalls coming with increased spending needs for our counties, roads and mental health. IM29 will make our fiscal challenges much more severe since costs exceed revenue by quite a bit.
Sure! IM29 will be a job creator with those jobs being to deal with and clean up the mess of THC full legalization and commercialization. Great way to increase the size of government and create more government dependency.
The only winners in this are the very small minority that will be the legal addiction profiteers but by far the largest winner will be the black market addiction profiteers. Meanwhile everyday South Dakotans get sold out once again.