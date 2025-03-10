Important point about Lock up Librarians Act – Does NOTHING to remove material from libraries. Only punches down on librarians

A member of the House wanted to remind me what the HB 1239, Bethany Soye’s Lock up Librarians bill actually does – nothing but that – it lock up librarians for doing their job:

I see you’re posting on the library bill. Thank you. One thing to remember when these people talk about the books in the libraries, the bill does nothing to remove ANY material from the library. When people say they don’t want this harmful material in their libraries, etc. Fine. But the bill today does nothing to stop ANY materials. It only goes after librarians.

It only goes after librarians. All it is and all it does is to punch down on public employees.

Call your Senator at 605-773-3821, and tell them to kill the Lock Up Librarians bill (HB 1239.)