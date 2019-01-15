In case you were worried Lora Hubbel had a New Years’ resolution of normalcy. Posted on January 14, 2019 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ In case you were worried Lora Hubbel had vowed a New Years’ resolution of not posting nutty things on the Internet, let any notions of that be done away with: What was it Paul Simon sang? “Still crazy after all these years…” Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I wonder if Lora has spoken with or received emails from inside sources or residents? Her post implies she has possibly done some digging.
Do with it what you will. I too have heard rumors of the assimilation attempts, and I don’t doubt many of you have connections too. Don’t be afraid to ask your questions.