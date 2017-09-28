In case you were worried Lora Hubbel took a week off of being nuts…. Posted on September 28, 2017 by Pat Powers — 35 Comments ↓ So, according to Lora Hubbel, hand washing eradicated smallpox. SMH. This is already a long campaign. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
someone has had way too much pumpkin spice already. It is not even October yet.
I wish there was a like function for comments like this
good grief. 30 seconds of research would have saved her from this ridiculous statement. It was in 1847 when Dr Semmelweis introduced the hand washing concept. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ignaz_Semmelweis
And there don’t appear to be any vaccines discovered in 1840s. Common inoculations weren’t used until later: https://www.historyofvaccines.org/timeline
Why don’t you debate her guys? Let the smear campaign begin. Oh, that’s right, you have been doing this for years.
It is like trying to debate someone who is convinced the earth is flat. They are seriously mistaken, and you are not going to convince him otherwise.
So you think she is stupid? We have a Governor’s race coming up and your’e picking out things that don’t even pertain to the race. Why don’t you post what she has to say about EB-5, Gear-up, Limited Government, Transparency, etc. At least she is the anti-establishment outsider that has substance and would rather debate than get selfies taken.
They why is SHE posting them…they matter as it shows she is out of touch…no one is forcing her to post that stuff. she decided to run for governor and when you do your actions are fair game.
She has ZERO chance of winning so what she might or might actually do doesn’t matter as she is not credible.
Like Trump?
Wow, talk about misplaced optimism. Get a grip.
Not ZERO; a million to one. So you’re saying there’s a chance! Har har
All I know is Jews said this prayer before they ate: “Blessed are you, O Lord, our God, King of the Universe, who has sanctified us through your commandments and has commanded us concerning the washing of hands”
I don’t think she’s stupid. I do, however, think she’s a very troubled soul. A sane person wouldn’t put themselves out in the public eye with such nonsense.
She is probably not stupid. She is, like many pretty women, insaner than most. Very much a cracked egg.
Lol yes she is troubled by idiots like you.
Did you guys read the article? Do you fact checking before you smear her. You have to come up with something better than that.
Mrs. Volesky, have you ever danced with Ms. Hubbel, I mean in public at a bar?
Post the article she is referring to Pat.
How ’bout her post about how the NFL is no longer non-profit? She apparently doesn’t even read the stuff she links to, as the article is from 2015! She reminds me of Dug from the movie Up! Squirrel!
It’s probably going to happen to avoid distractions. Do your fact checking.
There she goes again. Tara, that is. Chastising us for shaking our heads at the crazy stuff Hubbel puts out there. We’re all supposed to pretend we didn’t see it. Just like Tara does.
Do you think she is wrong on all the scandals going on in SD? Why don’t some of Republican organizations schedule some debates and discuss real issues. I think your common voter wants to know how these candidates will make SD great again. I ran into Tim Bjorkman the other night and he said he offered to debate, they just run the other way. That tells me something about the Republican elites that won’t even invite a Gubernatorial candidate to give her testimony. I hope FHA doesn’t pull the same stunt. Hey Lora will go anywhere, just give her a call. She want to hear from you.
Lora is not just wrong on most things, she’s batty. For example:
Pat you posted part of the article….clique on and read the whole article. She is controversial and a critical thinker. She is very well rounded.
A critical thinker?
As in, “she has critical damage to the thinking center of her brain, so it affects her higher reasoning functions?”
Did you read the article? apparently not. Go to her fb and read it. Your little cult master is deceiving you. Don’t be sheople, but thing for yourself. Thanks.
The anti-vaxxers are certifiably insane, and gaining traction, which is really disturbing. The idea that somebody with these crazy ideas could rise to a position of influence in public health should alarm everybody. It would be like Jenny McCarthy being in charge of the Dept of Health.
I think it’s interesting that in the movie “Delovely,” which I watched again this week, In the part of the movie where the Murphys’ son Patrick dies of TB, their other son, Boath, is at the funeral. In fact, Boath died two years earlier of measles. I can imagine the discussions over the screenplay: “if we put that in there, Jenny McCarthy will call for a boycott of the film.”
We can’t fix stupid, but we can try to keep it off the ballot.
Call Me crazy, I will never get a flu shot. I have Nurse friends that will get fired if the don’t get the flu shot. The school required our kids to get flu shots in order to play bb. I told them no way. People have to be more assertive before you let other people make decisions for you.
It would be like Betsy Devos in charge of the Dept of Education or Ajit Pai in charge of the FCC….oh wait…
Betsy Devos is a good person with good ideas. Hillary Clinton as president? Now there is an idiotic thought.
Tara,
Here’s the deal. What she said is factually wrong.*. Period. She say stuff like that all the time. She is either stupid or crazy or a unabashed liar. Since you know her, I will let you pick and I will go with it.
*mankind has been washing for thousands of years even though they didn’t understand the science (bacteria and viruses hadn’t been discovered but had been hypothesized).
The gentleman mentioned above only explained the science behind it and he rationale behind soaps, etc. He was able to do explain the science as bacteria had come to be understood.
Troy can your explain what Lois Pasteur and these other scientists said in the article that was wrong? Don’t take one thing that Pat posted literally. Be a critical thinker and read the whole article and come up with your own conclusions. Thanks. This smear campaign is getting old.
Tara,
Her statement is hand washing and vaccines entered history at the same time. That is FALSE by literally thousands of years. You really can’t get much more removed from reality than that. It then makes her statement about the health improvements ungrounded.
I will let you answer: Is she stupid, crazy or a liar?
The answer to your question is yes.
So, Tara, you’re saying she is stupid, crazy, and a liar? Your answer to Troy’s question.
Actually Semmelweis (spelling?) came up with medical hand washing in 1846. Prior to that it wasn’t considered important.
The first smallpox vaccination was performed in 1796.
Pasteur was doing a lot of his work with bacteria in the 1850s
All of this was the result of understanding that micro-organisms are real and deadly.
However, handwashing is not enough to prevent a lot of diseases, and anyone who tells you that is insane.