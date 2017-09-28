In case you were worried Lora Hubbel took a week off of being nuts….

So, according to Lora Hubbel, hand washing eradicated smallpox.

SMH.

This is already a long campaign.

35 Replies to “In case you were worried Lora Hubbel took a week off of being nuts….”

  3. Tara Volesky

    Why don’t you debate her guys? Let the smear campaign begin. Oh, that’s right, you have been doing this for years.

    1. Pat Powers Post author

      It is like trying to debate someone who is convinced the earth is flat. They are seriously mistaken, and you are not going to convince him otherwise.

      1. Tara Volesky

        So you think she is stupid? We have a Governor’s race coming up and your’e picking out things that don’t even pertain to the race. Why don’t you post what she has to say about EB-5, Gear-up, Limited Government, Transparency, etc. At least she is the anti-establishment outsider that has substance and would rather debate than get selfies taken.

        1. Anonymous

          They why is SHE posting them…they matter as it shows she is out of touch…no one is forcing her to post that stuff. she decided to run for governor and when you do your actions are fair game.

          She has ZERO chance of winning so what she might or might actually do doesn’t matter as she is not credible.

  4. Troy Jones

    All I know is Jews said this prayer before they ate: “Blessed are you, O Lord, our God, King of the Universe, who has sanctified us through your commandments and has commanded us concerning the washing of hands”

  5. Anonymous

    I don’t think she’s stupid. I do, however, think she’s a very troubled soul. A sane person wouldn’t put themselves out in the public eye with such nonsense.

  6. Tara Volesky

    Did you guys read the article? Do you fact checking before you smear her. You have to come up with something better than that.

  8. Anonymous

    How ’bout her post about how the NFL is no longer non-profit? She apparently doesn’t even read the stuff she links to, as the article is from 2015! She reminds me of Dug from the movie Up! Squirrel!

  9. Anonymous

    There she goes again. Tara, that is. Chastising us for shaking our heads at the crazy stuff Hubbel puts out there. We’re all supposed to pretend we didn’t see it. Just like Tara does.

    Reply
    1. Tara Volesky

      Do you think she is wrong on all the scandals going on in SD? Why don’t some of Republican organizations schedule some debates and discuss real issues. I think your common voter wants to know how these candidates will make SD great again. I ran into Tim Bjorkman the other night and he said he offered to debate, they just run the other way. That tells me something about the Republican elites that won’t even invite a Gubernatorial candidate to give her testimony. I hope FHA doesn’t pull the same stunt. Hey Lora will go anywhere, just give her a call. She want to hear from you.

      1. Pat Powers

        Lora is not just wrong on most things, she’s batty. For example:

        Ron Paul & Bombing Auschwitz: “Being that America did NOT support Israel when they asked for bombers to help them destroy Auschwitz and hence we suffered for ignoring them (the Bible says that as a nation does to Israel, so God will do to them, and we suffered in Vietnam that same amount of years as months that we ignored Israel – maybe a coinsidence but may be not)… and similarly Ron Paul would not actively support Israel, I can’t support him. And Ron Paul does not acknowledge that Pharmachia and sorcery are the same in the biblical languages of Hebrew and Greek and are WRONG (and i believe are a gateway to hell) I cannot support him… though he would be good as the Sec of Treasury!” (Lora Hubbel Facebook 3/3/2012)

        Read More: Lora Hubbel: Butterball Turkeys, Ron Paul & Bombing Auschwitz | http://ksoo.com/lora-hubbel-butterball-turkeys-ron-paul-the-bombing-of-auschwitz-opinion/?trackback=tsmclip

        Those are her words. And there is not any part of it that is not nuts.

        1. Tara Volesky

          Pat you posted part of the article….clique on and read the whole article. She is controversial and a critical thinker. She is very well rounded.

          1. Pat Powers Post author

            A critical thinker?

            As in, “she has critical damage to the thinking center of her brain, so it affects her higher reasoning functions?”

    2. Tara Volesky

      Did you read the article? apparently not. Go to her fb and read it. Your little cult master is deceiving you. Don’t be sheople, but thing for yourself. Thanks.

  10. Anne Beal

    The anti-vaxxers are certifiably insane, and gaining traction, which is really disturbing. The idea that somebody with these crazy ideas could rise to a position of influence in public health should alarm everybody. It would be like Jenny McCarthy being in charge of the Dept of Health.
    I think it’s interesting that in the movie “Delovely,” which I watched again this week, In the part of the movie where the Murphys’ son Patrick dies of TB, their other son, Boath, is at the funeral. In fact, Boath died two years earlier of measles. I can imagine the discussions over the screenplay: “if we put that in there, Jenny McCarthy will call for a boycott of the film.”

    We can’t fix stupid, but we can try to keep it off the ballot.

    1. Tara Volesky

      Call Me crazy, I will never get a flu shot. I have Nurse friends that will get fired if the don’t get the flu shot. The school required our kids to get flu shots in order to play bb. I told them no way. People have to be more assertive before you let other people make decisions for you.

  11. Troy

    Tara,

    Here’s the deal. What she said is factually wrong.*. Period. She say stuff like that all the time. She is either stupid or crazy or a unabashed liar. Since you know her, I will let you pick and I will go with it.

    *mankind has been washing for thousands of years even though they didn’t understand the science (bacteria and viruses hadn’t been discovered but had been hypothesized).

    The gentleman mentioned above only explained the science behind it and he rationale behind soaps, etc. He was able to do explain the science as bacteria had come to be understood.

  12. Tara Volesky

    Troy can your explain what Lois Pasteur and these other scientists said in the article that was wrong? Don’t take one thing that Pat posted literally. Be a critical thinker and read the whole article and come up with your own conclusions. Thanks. This smear campaign is getting old.

  13. Troy

    Tara,

    Her statement is hand washing and vaccines entered history at the same time. That is FALSE by literally thousands of years. You really can’t get much more removed from reality than that. It then makes her statement about the health improvements ungrounded.

    I will let you answer: Is she stupid, crazy or a liar?

    2. Anne Beal

      Actually Semmelweis (spelling?) came up with medical hand washing in 1846. Prior to that it wasn’t considered important.
      The first smallpox vaccination was performed in 1796.
      Pasteur was doing a lot of his work with bacteria in the 1850s
      All of this was the result of understanding that micro-organisms are real and deadly.
      However, handwashing is not enough to prevent a lot of diseases, and anyone who tells you that is insane.

